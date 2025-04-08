Five wounded in separate stabbing incidents in Dhaka

Five people have been stabbed in separate incidents involving muggers and assailants in Dhaka, according to the police.

Those injured in Tuesday's attacks include a couple, a city corporation waste management worker, a trader and a rickshaw driver.

The victims were all taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for treatment, according to Inspector Md Faruk, chief of the hospital's police outpost.

Among the injured, Abu Musa, 40, and his wife Shahinaz Akter, 35, are residents of Islambagh's Jamidar Goli neighbourhood. Around 6am, a man attacked them with a knife and fled. Shahinaz's sister Shahida later brought the couple to DMCH around 8:30am.

Shahida said she did not know the reason for the attack. Their family hails from Netrokona's Durgapur Upazila.

In another incident in Vatara's Notun Bazar area, 52-year-old Ahsan, an employee of Dhaka North City Corporation’s waste management department, was stabbed by two or three unidentified individuals while supervising morning cleaning operations. They took his mobile phone before fleeing. His colleague Shahabuddin rescued him and brought him to DMCH around 7am.

Shahabuddin said Ahsan had been targeted while starting his shift.

Meanwhile, near Islamia Hospital at Janapath Mor under Jatrabari Police Station, three people stopped a battery-run autorickshaw and stabbed both the driver and a passenger. As they screamed for help, the attackers fled without taking anything.

The injured rickshaw driver, 32-year-old Abbas, and the passenger, 56-year-old vegetable trader Abdul Latif, were later brought to DMCH for treatment. Abbas lives in Jatrabari's Kajla, while Latif is from Rajarbagh's Kadamtala.

Abdul Latif believes they were the victims of an attempted mugging. The assailants fled as soon as they began shouting.