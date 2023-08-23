    বাংলা

    5-year-old girl dies after Dhaka fire, taking death toll to three

    Afsana's parents also died after a house fire broke out due to a gas leak in Jurain

    A 5-year-old girl has died while undergoing treatment for her burn injuries after a gas leak in Dhaka’s Jurain started a house fire.

    Afsana, who was receiving treatment at the ICU of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, had burns on 25 percent of her body and died at 7:50 am on Wednesday, according to Dr Tarikul Islam, the resident doctor at the institute.

    Earlier on Aug 17, the child’s parents, Mukta Khatun and Atahar Ali, died while undergoing treatment.

    Afsana and her parents had gone to visit the home of her maternal grandparents when the fire broke out. Her grandparents, Altaf Sikdar and Morjina Begum, also suffered burn injuries.

    The grandparents have not fully recovered, but they have been released from hospital, Mukta’s uncle Mahabub Rahman said.

    Altaf sold fried chickpeas on the streets of Dhaka. He lived with his family in a rented house on the ground floor of Mannan Master’s apartment along Madbor Bazar's Salimullah Road in Jurain, Mahabub said.

    At 2 am on Sunday, Altaf lit the stove to heat some chickpeas and the fire spread throughout the house due to a gas leak, seriously injuring five members of the family, he added.

