5-year-old girl dies after Dhaka fire, taking death toll to three

The grandparents have not fully recovered, but they have been released from hospital, Mukta’s uncle Mahabub Rahman said.

Altaf sold fried chickpeas on the streets of Dhaka. He lived with his family in a rented house on the ground floor of Mannan Master’s apartment along Madbor Bazar's Salimullah Road in Jurain, Mahabub said.

At 2 am on Sunday, Altaf lit the stove to heat some chickpeas and the fire spread throughout the house due to a gas leak, seriously injuring five members of the family, he added.