Bangladesh SC turns down Yunus’s tax break appeal over 'donations'

The apex court has dismissed an appeal by Muhammad Yunus challenging the imposition of taxes worth around Tk 150 million on the money he donated to three of his charitable trusts.

Consequently, the Nobel laureate must now pay Tk 120 million to the National Board of Revenue, having already deposited Tk 30.6 million with the High Court to appeal against the tax liability.

A four-member panel of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, gave the ruling on Sunday following a hearing.