Bangladesh SC turns down Yunus’s tax break appeal over 'donations'

The apex court has dismissed an appeal by Muhammad Yunus challenging the imposition of taxes worth around Tk 150 million on the money he donated to three of his charitable trusts.
Consequently, the Nobel laureate must now pay Tk 120 million to the National Board of Revenue, having already deposited Tk 30.6 million with the High Court to appeal against the tax liability.
A four-member panel of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, gave the ruling on Sunday following a hearing.
Lawyer Sardar Zinnat Ali represented Yunus, while Attorney General AM Aminuddin was the state counsel.
According to case documents, the NBR issued three notices to Yunus during the tax years 2011-2012 and 2013-2014, demanding Tk 154 million as 'gift tax' against his donations totalling Tk 767.3 million.
Yunus later filed a case with the Taxes Appellate Tribunal challenging the validity of the notices. In 2014, the tribunal ruled in the NBR's favour and dismissed the case, prompting Yunus to file three income tax reference cases with the High Court.
Yunus's lawyers argued that he was entitled to a tax exemption as he had donated the money for the 'welfare of his family' and his 'spiritual wellbeing'.
On May 31, the bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir dismissed three applications by Yunus and ruled that the tax liability against him under the Gift Act was valid.
He subsequently appealed against the High Court order on Jun 21.