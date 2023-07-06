    বাংলা

    Four dead in head-on collision between truck, ambulance in Gopalganj

    The victims could not be identified immediately. But police believe they were passengers on the ambulance

    Gopalganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 July 2023, 05:35 AM
    Updated : 6 July 2023, 05:35 AM

    At least four people have died after an ambulance collided head-on with a truck in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila.

    Three others were injured in the incident which occurred on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in the Chachaniakandi area around 7:30 am on Thursday, according to Shariful Islam, chief of Bhatiapara Highway Police Station.

    The authorities were unable to identify the dead immediately. However, police believe they were passengers on the ambulance.

    The ambulance, carrying patients with mental disabilities, was headed to Dhaka from Khulna, said Shariful. It collided with a Ghonapara-bound excavator coming from the opposite direction.

    A person died on the spot. Informed of the matter, police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured.

    One of them died on the way to Gopalganj General Hospital, while two others passed away after reaching the hospital, said Jewel Sarkar, an emergency department physician.

    The wounded are receiving treatment at the hospital, said Jewel.

