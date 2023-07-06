Four dead in head-on collision between truck, ambulance in Gopalganj

At least four people have died after an ambulance collided head-on with a truck in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila.

Three others were injured in the incident which occurred on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in the Chachaniakandi area around 7:30 am on Thursday, according to Shariful Islam, chief of Bhatiapara Highway Police Station.

The authorities were unable to identify the dead immediately. However, police believe they were passengers on the ambulance.

The ambulance, carrying patients with mental disabilities, was headed to Dhaka from Khulna, said Shariful. It collided with a Ghonapara-bound excavator coming from the opposite direction.