Deep depression forms over Bay of Bengal

A depression over the Bay of Bengal has developed into a deep depression, leading to the Met Office urging ports to maintain distant cautionary signal no. 1.
The depression may strengthen further as it moves west or north-west, says meteorologist Monowar Hossain.
At 6 am on Wednesday, the centre of the weather system was 1,625 km southwest of Chattogram Port, 1,555 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar Port, 1,580 km southwest of Mongla Port and 1,550 km southwest of Payra Port, according to a special weather bulletin by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
The maximum sustained wind speed within 48 km of the centre of the depression is about 50 kph, rising to 60 kph in gusts and squalls. The sea will remain rough near the centre of the system.
The Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports should keep hoisting distant cautionary signal no. 1, the Met Office said.
Fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay and the deep sea have been advised to come close to the coast, proceed with caution and not venture out further.