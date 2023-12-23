2,700 Ansars deployed for railway security amid sabotage, attacks

As many as 2,700 Ansar personnel have been deployed to provide security on railway lines after several trains, including the Mohanganj Express, became the victim of sabotage and arson attacks.

They have been deployed for two months starting this Friday, said Zahidul Islam, an Ansar & Village Defence Party spokesman.

He said 150 'risky areas' have been identified in five of the six railway districts, where Ansar members will be stationed on railway lines and trains across the country.

Bangladesh Railway divides the country into six railway districts: Dhaka, Sylhet, Chattogram, Khulna, Syedpur, and Paksey. Among them, 55 spots in Dhaka, 18 in Sylhet, 25 in Chattogram, 30 in Syedpur, and 22 in Khulna have been identified as the 'most dangerous' locations on the railway.

The home ministry made the deployment decision on Thursday based on the railways' needs, said Ahsan Ullah, the director (Integration) of Ansar and VDP.

Letters have been sent to each district commander regarding the deployment.