BNP is lucky to have Awami League in power as they are free to speak, says PM Hasina

None of the cases against BNP leaders and activists are politically motivated and legal action has been taken against them as they committed crimes, says Awami League chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
“The BNP is now crying about the cases filed against them everywhere. We need to ask them what the cases are about. These are cases for different crimes such as arson, arms smuggling and grenade attacks. Legal actions have been taken as they committed crimes and that is the reality,” the premier said at a greetings exchange event marking the anniversary of the Bangladesh Krishak League, the ruling Awami League's affiliated body for farmers, at the Gonobhaban on Friday.
The prime minister said, “They [the BNP] burnt 3,800 vehicles including buses, launches and trains. What will happen if there is no case against them? The cases against them are not political, these are for arson attacks. They killed people and burnt a mother and her child by setting fire to a train to prevent national elections after Oct 28. Why should those who commit these crimes not face justice, will people worship them?”
The Awami League chief said these cases should be completed quickly and the criminals should be punished.
Stating that the BNP is still free to speak as the ruling party is not vindictive, she said, “They are lucky that we are in power. They still get the opportunity to speak as we are not vengeful. They always speak through loudspeakers but claim that they do not have the chance to speak.”
Recalling the time when the ruling party was in opposition, Hasina said, “We could not enter our Awami League office. We have done nothing compared to how the BNP oppressed us during their term. We were not busy taking revenge. We have used all our strengths and talents for the development of the country and the welfare of the people."