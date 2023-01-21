CCTV footage shows AL leader assaulted a headteacher in Kurigram

A grass roots Awami League leader in Kurigram’s Rowmari Upazila has been accused of assaulting a school teacher during a deliberation at the head teacher’s office within the school premises.

The leader, Rokunuzzaman Rokon, accepted the accusation against him, saying he could not restrain himself when the said teacher, Nurunnabi, slandered him in front of other people.

Nurunnabi is the head teacher of the Upazila's Fulkarchar Junior High School.

The victim alleged that Rokon, who is the relief and social welfare secretary of the ruling party’s Upazila unit, and his sidekicks abducted him from the grounds of the Upazila Secondary Education Office on Saturday afternoon and threatened him with life.