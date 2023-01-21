    বাংলা

    CCTV footage shows AL leader assaulted a headteacher in Kurigram

    The Relief and Social Welfare secretary of Rowmari Upazila unit admitted the accusation against him

    Kurigram Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Jan 2023, 09:46 PM
    Updated : 20 Jan 2023, 09:46 PM

    A grass roots Awami League leader in Kurigram’s Rowmari Upazila has been accused of assaulting a school teacher during a deliberation at the head teacher’s office within the school premises.

    The leader, Rokunuzzaman Rokon, accepted the accusation against him, saying he could not restrain himself when the said teacher, Nurunnabi, slandered him in front of other people.

    Nurunnabi is the head teacher of the Upazila's Fulkarchar Junior High School.

    The victim alleged that Rokon, who is the relief and social welfare secretary of the ruling party’s Upazila unit, and his sidekicks abducted him from the grounds of the Upazila Secondary Education Office on Saturday afternoon and threatened him with life.

    Later, Nurunnabi was forced to accompany them to the office of Abu Huraira, the head teacher of Rowmari CG Zaman Govt High School.

    Huraira is also general secretary of the AL’s Rowmari unit.

    “Rokon has been crossed with me for a long time regarding some recruitment matters at my school. He took me to Abu Horaira’s office to push me to get his way. When I refused to budge, he started assaulting me,” Nurunnabi said.

    Huraira corroborated Nurunnabi’s account, saying the Rowmari unit of the Awami League will consider disciplinary action against Rokon.

    “The unit’s president has been notified. What Rokon did is wrong. We will take action soon,” he said.

    After receiving first aid at the Upazila Health Complex, Nurunnabi filed a report with the police about the assault.

