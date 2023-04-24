Temperatures likely to rise again in Bangladesh after rainstorms

Sporadic rains and gusts have brought some respite from weeks of extreme heat, but the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast a rise in temperatures again.
In the forecast for 24 hours from Monday evening, the Met Office said day and night temperatures may increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the country despite rains and squally wind at one or two places.
“The weather is likely to remain almost unchanged,” said meteorologist Bazlur Rashid.
The highest temperature on Monday was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius in Bandarban. Dhaka’s highest temperature was 35.1 degrees Celsius.
The intense heat dropped slightly last week as Bangladesh's highest temperature was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius in the Rajshahi Division on Apr 17, compared with 43 degrees Celsius recorded a day earlier in Ishwardi in the same region, the highest in five decades.
It was some of the hottest weather in the country’s history.
Chuadanga recorded a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius in 2014. Before that, the highest temperature recorded in the country was 43 degrees Celsius in 1995 and 2002.
The highest temperature on record since Bangladesh’s independence was 45.1 degrees in Rajshahi on May 15, 1972.