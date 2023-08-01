67 fishermen rescued, six missing as seven trawlers sink in Bhola amid storm

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has caused seven fishing trawlers to sink in Bhola.
Locals rescued 67 of the fishermen, but six others went missing after the trawlers capsized in the bay, the Meghna river and its estuary between 11am and 3pm on Tuesday, said Zahirul Islam, chief of Monpura Police Station.
One of the trawlers was hit by a cargo vessel before being sunk amid the squally weather, he said.
Another trawler sank with 10 fishermen and four of them were rescued.
Its owner Alauddin Howlader said they could not find the missing fishermen because the sea was very rough.
Police officer Zahirul said a search and rescue operation was being conducted for the missing fishermen.
The Met Office advised all fishing trawlers to remain in shelter amid the deep depression, which crossed the coast in the evening and became a land depression.
The seaports were asked to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No. 3.