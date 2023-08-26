Seven journalists come under attack as they report on ‘ragging’ at Barishal hospital

"A student at the medical college went to the principal's office to complain about ragging,” said Channel 24 cameraman Ruhul Amin. “After receiving word of this, we interviewed the student.”

"Suddenly, four to five doctors led by Dr Bakiullah of the Department of Community Medicine and Prabir Kumar Saha, an associate professor of the Department of Pathology, attacked us. They vandalised our cameras and beat us.”

Firoze Mostafa, bureau chief of Asian Television, said the guardian of the third-year student who was the victim of ragging was also present. The journalists were attacked in front of them. Along with the principal, some doctors and office assistants took part in the attack, he said.

Kausar Hossain Rana, bureau chief of Channel 24, believes that the attack was carried out to protect those involved in ragging.

"This attack should be investigated and prosecuted. Senior journalists came from different parts of Barishal after learning of the incident. Later, a reconciliation meeting was held in the vice-principal's room," he said.