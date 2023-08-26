    বাংলা

    Seven journalists come under attack as they report on ‘ragging’ at Barishal hospital

    The reporters were investigating claims of student ragging at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College

    Barishal Correspondent and Jhenaidah Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 August 2023, 10:00 AM
    Updated : 26 August 2023, 10:00 AM

    Seven media workers have been attacked while attempting to gather news on alleged student ragging at Barishal’s Sher-e-Bangla Medical College. The issue was later resolved in a meeting between senior journalists and doctors.

    The journalists allege that they were attacked by a group led by the principal and two teachers on Saturday afternoon on the college campus.

    They were identified as Channel 24's Barishal Bureau chief Kausar Hossain Rana, cameraman Ruhul Amin, Asian Television Bureau chief Firoze Mostafa, cameraman Azim, BanglaNews24.com's staff reporter Mushfiq Sourav, Time Television reporter Shaqil Mahmud and cameraman Sumon Hasan.

    "A student at the medical college went to the principal's office to complain about ragging,” said Channel 24 cameraman Ruhul Amin. “After receiving word of this, we interviewed the student.”

    "Suddenly, four to five doctors led by Dr Bakiullah of the Department of Community Medicine and Prabir Kumar Saha, an associate professor of the Department of Pathology, attacked us. They vandalised our cameras and beat us.”

    Firoze Mostafa, bureau chief of Asian Television, said the guardian of the third-year student who was the victim of ragging was also present. The journalists were attacked in front of them. Along with the principal, some doctors and office assistants took part in the attack, he said.

    Kausar Hossain Rana, bureau chief of Channel 24, believes that the attack was carried out to protect those involved in ragging.

    "This attack should be investigated and prosecuted. Senior journalists came from different parts of Barishal after learning of the incident. Later, a reconciliation meeting was held in the vice-principal's room," he said.

    Principal Faizul Bashar, Vice-Principal GM Nazimul Haque, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashraf Hossain, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Fazlul Haque held a meeting with senior journalists Humayun Kabir, Murad Ahmed, Akhtar Farooq Shaheen and the press club’s General Secretary Zakir Hossain.

    “The principal apologised during the meeting and later a compromise was reached between the two parties,” Kausar said.

    Some students of the college said that two days ago, Nilima Hossain Jui of the 50th batch ragged some third-year students. One of them took ill afterwards and had to be hospitalised. The student then went to the principal to complain about the incident and the journalists were attacked soon afterwards.

    Principal Faizul Bashar said, "A committee has been formed to investigate the incident. Action will be taken against those involved in ragging.”

    However, referring to what happened with the journalists as “unwarranted”, he said, "This incident happened due to a misunderstanding. The matter was resolved at the meeting.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Migrants walk back to their makeshift camp after a failed attempt to cross the Channel to the UK on a small boat, in Grand-Fort-Philippe, near Calais, France, Aug 16, 2023.
    UK backlog of asylum applications hits record high
    The number of people applying for asylum is the highest in two decades, according to official figures
    At least six dead, dozens rescued as migrant boat crossing Channel from France capsizes
    6 die as migrant boat sinks off France coast
    More than 50 were rescued in a vast rescue operation near the coastal town of Sangatte
    Migrants claiming to be from Darfur, Sudan cross the English Channel in an inflatable boat near Dover, Britain, Aug 4, 2021.
    41 die in migrant shipwreck in Mediterranean
    Four people who survived the shipwreck told rescuers that they were on a boat carrying 45 people, including three children
    Migrants claiming to be from Darfur, Sudan cross the English Channel in an inflatable boat near Dover, Britain, Aug 4, 2021.
    Tunisia migrant wreck toll rises to 11 with 42 missing
    From Jan 1 to July 20 this year the Tunisian coast guard recovered 901 bodies of drowned migrants off its coast, an unprecedented number

    Opinion

    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin
    BRICS expansion could hinder the bloc's geopolitical aspirations
    US Navy trainers simulate a global war
    Peter Apps