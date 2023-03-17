After first verdict in attacks on Nasirnagar Hindus, Rasraj waits for his own legal battle to end

Rasraj Das, who was at the centre of a controversy that triggered violence against the Hindus of Nasirnagar in Brahmanbaria, has welcomed the first verdict in one of the eight cases over the attacks.

The man, however, wonders when the case proceedings against him over a Facebook photo allegedly posted by somebody else forging his name will end.

He was in jail for two and a half months after the incident on Oct 30, 2016. After six more years, the poor fisherman still has to appear in court hearings against him under the ICT Act.

On Thursday, a Brahmanbaria court jailed 13 people for four years each over the attack on a Durga temple during the 2016 violence.

"We’re happy that those who committed a crime have been punished. I wish the case against me had ended and I had been freed from the proceedings,” he said after the delivery of the verdict.

"As a poor fisherman, attending court hearings is becoming increasingly difficult for me. It's affecting my daily work and making it harder to support my family.”