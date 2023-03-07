Siddique Bazar, a crowded marketplace, has been without power since 5 pm on Tuesday, after a blast struck the seven-floor building on North-South Road.

The power connections of some customers in the area have been disconnected in the aftermath of the blast, but the distribution line remains unaffected, said Bikash Dewan, managing director of Dhaka Power Distribution Company.

A team is on standby to address the situation, he added.