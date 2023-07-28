1 dead, 4 stabbed as Awami League groups clash in Gulistan after rally

A young man has been killed and four others injured during clashes between two groups at Gulistan in Dhaka after a rally by three affiliate organisations of the Awami League.

Salahuddin Mia, chief of Paltan Police Station, said he heard that the clashes broke out between two groups near Golap Shah Mazar when the Awami League activists were returning home from their rally outside Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Friday afternoon.

Md Alauddin, resident physician at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said five people were brought to the facility with knife wounds. One of them was dead and the four others were being treated, he said.