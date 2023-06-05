Bangladesh to ‘curtail Election Commission’s powers’ to suspend voting  

Law Minister Anisul Huq has presented amendments to the Representation of the People Order in parliament, including a provision that will allegedly limit the powers of the Election Commission to postpone voting in entire electoral areas.

Once the Bill on the amendments is passed, the EC will be able to suspend voting only in polling stations where violence or irregularities are reported, Anisul said after placing the Bill on Monday.

The law minister and an election commissioner, however, do not think the Bill will curb the commission’s powers as claimed by an opposition lawmaker.