    No gas for 11 hours in Dhaka's Gulshan, Banani on Saturday

    Gas supply to Gulshan, Banani, Mohakhali, Tejgaon and other areas will be halted at 2 pm due to maintenance work

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 1 Oct 2022, 05:10 AM
    Updated : 1 Oct 2022, 05:10 AM

    Gas supply to many parts of northern Dhaka, including Gulshan and Banani, will be turned off for 11 hours due to maintenance work. The gas pressure will also be low in some places.

    The outage will start at 2 pm on Saturday, the state gas transmission and distribution agency, Titas, announced.

    It will also affect all categories of customers in Tejgaon, Mohakhali, Notun Bazar and Badda, Titas said.

