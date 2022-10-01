No gas for 11 hours in Dhaka's Gulshan, Banani on Saturday

Gas supply to many parts of northern Dhaka, including Gulshan and Banani, will be turned off for 11 hours due to maintenance work. The gas pressure will also be low in some places.

The outage will start at 2 pm on Saturday, the state gas transmission and distribution agency, Titas, announced.

It will also affect all categories of customers in Tejgaon, Mohakhali, Notun Bazar and Badda, Titas said.