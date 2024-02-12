Dhaka Metro Rail trains to run every 8 minutes

The government is making arrangements to cut the interval between arrivals of Dhaka Metro Rail trains at every station by 2 minutes to 8 minutes considering the pressure of passengers.



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader announced the decision to reporters at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Monday, but did not specify when the new timing will be launched.



Metro rail trains are operating on the Uttara-Motijheel route from 7:30am to 8:30pm.



The gap between the arrival of trains in each station is 10 minutes during peak hours and 12 minutes during off-peak hours.