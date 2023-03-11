Death toll from Siddique Bazar building blast hits 23 as another victim dies in hospital

Another victim of the devastating blast that tore through a building in Old Dhaka’s Siddique Bazar has succumbed to his wounds. It brings the death toll from the disaster to 23.

The latest victim, identified as 34-year-old Mirza Azam, died during treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Saturday.

He had suffered burns on 80 percent of his body, according to SM Ayub Hossain, the resident surgeon at the institute.