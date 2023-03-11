Death toll from Siddique Bazar building blast hits 23 as another victim dies in hospital

Another victim of the devastating blast that tore through a building in Old Dhaka’s Siddique Bazar has succumbed to his wounds. It brings the death toll from the disaster to 23.
The latest victim, identified as 34-year-old Mirza Azam, died during treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Saturday.
He had suffered burns on 80 percent of his body, according to SM Ayub Hossain, the resident surgeon at the institute.
Azam, a native of Patuakhali, worked at a sanitary store in the blast-torn building.
Seven others injured in the explosion are currently undergoing treatment at the burn institute, two of whom are in intensive care.
An explosion ripped through the Café Queen building on North South Road on Tuesday afternoon. Smoke filled the air and the loud noise caused panic nearby.
Emergency workers carried out a rescue operation at the building, which was declared risky, for the next three days and retrieved 21 bodies from the rubble. Meanwhile, another victim passed away in hospital care.