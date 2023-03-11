    বাংলা

    Death toll from Siddique Bazar building blast hits 23 as another victim dies in hospital

    The latest victim, 34-year-old Mirza Azam, had 80 percent of his body burnt

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 March 2023, 06:47 AM
    Updated : 11 March 2023, 06:47 AM

    Another victim of the devastating blast that tore through a building in Old Dhaka’s Siddique Bazar has succumbed to his wounds. It brings the death toll from the disaster to 23.

    The latest victim, identified as 34-year-old Mirza Azam, died during treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Saturday.

    He had suffered burns on 80 percent of his body, according to SM Ayub Hossain, the resident surgeon at the institute.

    Azam, a native of Patuakhali, worked at a sanitary store in the blast-torn building.

    Seven others injured in the explosion are currently undergoing treatment at the burn institute, two of whom are in intensive care.

    An explosion ripped through the Café Queen building on North South Road on Tuesday afternoon. Smoke filled the air and the loud noise caused panic nearby.

    Emergency workers carried out a rescue operation at the building, which was declared risky, for the next three days and retrieved 21 bodies from the rubble. Meanwhile, another victim passed away in hospital care.

    RELATED STORIES
    The bodies of most of the Siddique Bazar blast victims were handed over to the families on Tuesday.
    Old Dhaka building blast toll now 22
    The latest victim to die from the incident, Yasin, had 55 percent of his body burnt
    Dhamrai kitchen gas blast death toll rises to 3
    Dhamrai gas blast deaths rise to 3
    Two other victims are fighting for their lives at hospital
    Death toll from Sitakunda oxygen plant blast rises to seven
    Another oxygen plant blast victim dies
    As many as 20 of the injured are being treated at hospital
    The damaged bridge where a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg near Johannesburg, South Africa, Dec 24, 2022.
    S African tanker blast deaths climb to 18
    President Cyril Ramaphosa promises to support people affected by the blast in Johannesburg on Christmas Eve

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher