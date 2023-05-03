Brickbat thrown at metro train costs Bangladesh Tk 1m

Dhaka Metro Rail authorities say they suffered Tk 1 million in losses because of the damage done by a brickbat to a window glass of the first urban train of Bangladesh.

They made the claim in a case filed at Kafrul Police Station, the first under the Metro Rail Act.

A court set Jun 7 as the deadline for submission of the investigation report, said Md Anisur Rahman, an additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.