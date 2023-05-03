Brickbat thrown at metro train costs Bangladesh Tk 1m

Dhaka Metro Rail authorities say they suffered Tk 1 million in losses because of the damage done by a brickbat to a window glass of the first urban train of Bangladesh.
They made the claim in a case filed at Kafrul Police Station, the first under the Metro Rail Act.
A court set Jun 7 as the deadline for submission of the investigation report, said Md Anisur Rahman, an additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
The incident occurred between Shewrapara and Kazipara stations around 11am on Sunday.
No one was injured, said Hafizur Rahman, chief of Kafrul Police Station.
Samiul Quader, assistant manager of Metro Rail's Line Operations Branch, brought charges under Section 427 of the Penal Code along with sections 35 and 43 of the Metro Rail Act on Monday.
Anisur said that the case was brought before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, and at the hearing, magistrate Shanto Islam Mallik accepted the first information report .
The case statement mentioned a damage of Tk 1 million, including expenses for importing, transporting, and installing the replacement window glass from Japan, said Hafizur.
The place from where the brickbat was thrown has many multistoried buildings, according to him.
The identity of the person who threw the brickbat has so far remained unknown to the authorities.
Hafizur said the investigation has not made much headway. They are interrogating several people to gather information, he said.
The person who threw the brickbat faces up to five years of imprisonment or a fine of Tk 5 million, or both.