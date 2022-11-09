Panchagarh boat capsize: Another body recovered after one-and-a-half months

Another body has been discovered a month and a half after a boat packed with around 150 people who were travelling to a temple for the Mahalaya festival ahead of Durga Puja sank in the Korotoa River in Panchagarh's Boda Upazila.
It brings the death toll in the incident to 70 while two are still unaccounted-for.
The latest victim was identified as 40-year old Bhupendranath Burman alias Pania, a resident of Chhatra Shikarpur village of Shaldanga union of Debiganj Upazila. He lost his wife Rupali Rani Burman, 36, to that tragedy. However, their son Dipu survived.
Abu Anshar Md Rezaul Karim, Chairman of Madea union council, said the body was found at the boat capsize site in the Aulia Ghat area on Wednesday.
Local residents found the partially decomposed body when they were lifting pebbles from the river, said the chairman citing locals.
“The family identified his body after seeing the clothes he was wearing and the mobile phone on him.”
The body has been handed over to the family, he said.
The two who are still missing are Jaya Rani, 4, of Ghatiar Para village in Kamat-Kajaldighi union of Panchagarh Sadar Upazila and Surendra Nath Barman, 65, of Dangapara village of Sakoya union of Boda Upazila, said Dipankar Roy, additional deputy commissioner (revenue) of Panchagarh.