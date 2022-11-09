Panchagarh boat capsize: Another body recovered after one-and-a-half months

Local residents found the partially decomposed body when they were lifting pebbles from the river, said the chairman citing locals.

“The family identified his body after seeing the clothes he was wearing and the mobile phone on him.”

The body has been handed over to the family, he said.

The two who are still missing are Jaya Rani, 4, of Ghatiar Para village in Kamat-Kajaldighi union of Panchagarh Sadar Upazila and Surendra Nath Barman, 65, of Dangapara village of Sakoya union of Boda Upazila, said Dipankar Roy, additional deputy commissioner (revenue) of Panchagarh.