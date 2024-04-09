20 km-long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway

Holidaymakers headed home for Eid along the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway are experiencing intense traffic congestion.

A nearly 20 km-long tailback could be seen extending from the Gharinda Bypass in Tangail’s Sadar Upazila to the Bangabandhu Bridge toll plaza on Tuesday morning.

Transports carrying Eid holidaymakers have crowded the highway since the morning, said Mir Md Sajedur Rahman, chief of the Elenga Highway Police Station. Traffic is moving slowly, he said.

“Around dawn, a double-decker bus broke down near pillar No. 22 and toll collections were closed for five minutes. This led to even more congestion.”

“The local buses are also stopping along the road, as they usually do, to pick up passengers. This blocks the vehicles behind them, slowing traffic even more.”