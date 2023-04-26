4 jailed over defaming former female MP in a property dispute

A Dhaka court has sentenced four people to a year in jail in a case over defaming Asma Jerin Jhumu, a former MP in a reserved seat for women, in a property dispute.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan delivered the verdict on Wednesday.
The convicts are Shahid Bhasani, Md Asaduzzaman, Nasir Bhasani and Shukur Bhasani.
They were out on bail but were present for the verdict. The defence lawyer petitioned for their bail because they meant to appeal the verdict, but the court rejected the plea and ordered them to prison.
SM Aminul Islam, the defence lawyer, said the property in dispute was part of the Fakir Mahmud Wakf Estate. The convicts were descendants of Fakir. Zabir Sardar Sohag, the brother of plaintiff Jerin, said in his testimony the property was in fact part of Wakf Estate.
Aminul quoted Zabir as saying that Jerin collected rent for the property. “That makes it clear that the plaintiff is keeping possession of the Wakf Estate property [illegally]. The locals formed a human chain to reclaim the property as well.”
“We are aggrieved over the sentencing and appealed for bail. The accused did not breach the conditions of bail before, so they had a right to bail for filing an appeal. We will move the High Court to appeal against the sentencing.”
According to the case, Jerin, a former Awami League parliament member, lodged the case in March 2022.
It mentioned that the convicts brought great harm to the plaintiff’s honour by displaying a banner asking for justice against her and calling her a “usurper” of the property in Road No. 4 in New Eskaton during a demonstration in front of Wakf administrator’s office in February 2022.
The court instructed Hatirjheel police to investigate and submit a report. Police then found evidence supporting the allegations against the accused. On Nov 30 last year, the court ordered the framing of charges against the four to begin the trial, which concluded in four months.