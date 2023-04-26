4 jailed over defaming former female MP in a property dispute

A Dhaka court has sentenced four people to a year in jail in a case over defaming Asma Jerin Jhumu, a former MP in a reserved seat for women, in a property dispute.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan delivered the verdict on Wednesday.

The convicts are Shahid Bhasani, Md Asaduzzaman, Nasir Bhasani and Shukur Bhasani.

They were out on bail but were present for the verdict. The defence lawyer petitioned for their bail because they meant to appeal the verdict, but the court rejected the plea and ordered them to prison.