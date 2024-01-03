No motorcycles for three days, microbuses for two days during election

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority has issued a notice restricting vehicular movement during the 12th parliamentary polls slated for Jan 7.
The movement of motorcycles has been banned for 72 hours, starting on Friday midnight and ending on Monday midnight.
Taxi cabs, pickup vans, microbuses and trucks will also be banned from Saturday midnight to Sunday midnight.
Journalists, observers and people travelling in emergencies will be allowed to move in motorcycles with the returning officers’ approval. Special stickers must also be on display while commuting.
The ban will not be applicable for vehicles carrying personnel of the law-enforcing agencies, the armed forces and administrative officers.
People travelling due to medical emergencies, vehicles carrying medical equipment and newspapers will be able to move without any traffic restrictions.
The restrictions have also been lifted for people moving towards the airport to pick up relatives. However, proof of flight tickets must be shown to the law enforcers.
Vehicles carrying people travelling long distances will also be allowed to move during this time.
The notice also adds that contesting candidates are permitted to use two vehicles with stickers from the returning officer on display.
Employees and people engaged in electoral duty can also move freely on motorcycles during the election period.
According to the BRTA, necessary measures may also be taken to alleviate restrictions on national highways, ports, inter-district or major roads for exiting or entering metropolitan areas and connecting highways and main roads.
The local administration can also impose and relax restrictions on certain vehicles based on needs of their areas.
