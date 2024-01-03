No motorcycles for three days, microbuses for two days during election

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority has issued a notice restricting vehicular movement during the 12th parliamentary polls slated for Jan 7.

The movement of motorcycles has been banned for 72 hours, starting on Friday midnight and ending on Monday midnight.

Taxi cabs, pickup vans, microbuses and trucks will also be banned from Saturday midnight to Sunday midnight.

Journalists, observers and people travelling in emergencies will be allowed to move in motorcycles with the returning officers’ approval. Special stickers must also be on display while commuting.

The ban will not be applicable for vehicles carrying personnel of the law-enforcing agencies, the armed forces and administrative officers.