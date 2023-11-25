Possible cyclone brewing as Met Office forecasts low over Bay of Bengal

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicts a severe cyclone might develop from a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The low is expected to form over the South Andaman Sea by Sunday, which could strengthen and potentially become a severe cyclone by Nov 30 or Dec 1, Meteorologist Omar Faruq told bdnews24.com on Friday.

The weather forecast indicates that the usual seasonal low pressure is currently over the South Bay and extends to the North Bay.

The Indian media said an unusually warm Indian Ocean paved the way for the possible cyclonic storm heading towards the West Bengal coast, the fourth one this year.