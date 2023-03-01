13 more bus operators to offer e-ticketing services in Dhaka

Khandaker Enayet Ullah, the secretary general of the owners' group, stated during a press conference on Tuesday that additional checkers will be appointed and the association will then focus on resolving other passenger-related issues.

Asked about the ‘ineffectiveness’ of the e-ticketing system that was introduced earlier, Enayet said that efforts are ongoing regarding the previously introduced e-ticketing system.

He urged passengers not to pay fares without a ticket.

“We have initiated this work to ensure passengers' convenience and to prevent them from being charged extra fares.”