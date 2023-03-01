13 more bus operators to offer e-ticketing services in Dhaka

Another 13 transport companies operating in the capital are set to offer e-ticket services from Wednesday, according to the Dhaka Road Transport Owners’ Association.
Khandaker Enayet Ullah, the secretary general of the owners' group, stated during a press conference on Tuesday that additional checkers will be appointed and the association will then focus on resolving other passenger-related issues.
Asked about the ‘ineffectiveness’ of the e-ticketing system that was introduced earlier, Enayet said that efforts are ongoing regarding the previously introduced e-ticketing system.
He urged passengers not to pay fares without a ticket.
“We have initiated this work to ensure passengers' convenience and to prevent them from being charged extra fares.”
As many as 5,650 buses owned by 97 companies provide transportation services to the public in Dhaka and nearby cities.
The first phase of the e-ticketing system was launched on Nov 13, which included 1,643 buses from 30 companies operating on the Mirpur route. On Jan 10 of this year, the second phase was launched, with a total of 717 buses from 11 companies starting to use the e-ticketing system.
Enayet commented that the e-ticketing system is a challenging implementation, stating, "On behalf of the association, we have deployed numerous teams on the streets to implement it. We have appointed nine special checkers to curb any irregularities, and 10 more will be appointed. However, it will take more time to completely eliminate any irregularities in fares."
He addressed concerns about drivers and helpers working on a contract basis, saying that both salary and contract-based hiring exist in the industry. He added that the ultimate objective is to discontinue the contract system, which can be achieved once the e-ticketing system is fully functional.
The association has held multiple meetings to implement e-ticketing and urged every company to take the initiative to make their workers aware, he said.
He affirmed that they are taking all necessary steps to address the issue.