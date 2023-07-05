DNCC launches drone survey to map Aedes mosquito hotspots

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has deployed drones to help detect and eradicate the larvae of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, carriers of the dengue virus, in the city amid an alarming outbreak of the disease.

The effort to aerially identify potential mosquito breeding sites produced positive results last year, prompting the authorities to re-implement the initiative this year, according to Md Selim Reza, chief executive officer of the DNCC.

The drone survey officially began at the Shuchona Community Centre in Mohammadpur's Adabor on Tuesday, and has been ongoing in five neighbourhoods under the DNCC's jurisdiction.

The drones are able to fly within a 2-km radium of the control room and scan the rooftops of high-rise buildings, said Selim.

Drone photos help in identifying rooftops with stagnant water, and city officials then go there and destroy the Aedes larvae.