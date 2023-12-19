    বাংলা

    BNP’s participation would make election inclusive: CEC

    Kazi Habibul Awal also says they will look into how people react to the election results later in the context of the BNP not participating

    Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has said that he is now focusing on ensuring fair and credible elections despite the BNP's absence from the polls, though he believes it would have been good if they had participated.

    “There is no discomfort or relief in me, while my responsibility is to conduct the election the way it should be done with the help of the Election Commission, the government, that is, the police and the administration,” he told reporters after a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori at his office on Monday.

    He said Japan would send an observer team to monitor the 12th parliamentary election, and their embassy officials would also observe the vote.

    Awal said that Japan is showing interest in Bangladesh’s election, so they plan to send observers. The commission expressed gratitude to Japan for this and updated them on the election preparations.

    A total of 1,896 candidates, those running under political parties and as independents, are in the fray on the Jan 7 polls.

    Among them, approximately 350 are independent candidates, while the rest are affiliated with political parties. Of the 44 registered parties, 28 will contest the elections, while 15, including the BNP, have chosen not to participate.

    Regarding the BNP, the CEC said they had told the party to participate in the polls multiple times, but they refused.

    He believes BNP's involvement would have made the election more inclusive and participatory.

    He also said they would look into how people react to the election results later in the context of the BNP’s boycott.

    The CEC noted that many countries, especially donor nations, are interested in witnessing the elections, whether termed as pressure or heightened awareness.

    Awal emphasised that as a member of the international community and a member of the Comity of Nations, Bangladesh aims to hold elections that are fair and positively viewed internationally.

    He highlighted that their focus is on ensuring the election is free, fair, and peaceful, underscoring these three aspects as crucial for the electoral process.

    Addressing a question about the opposition, including the BNP protesting and opposing the elections, Awal said that it is their choice if they want to resist. ”That's their political strategy."

    He said that they would not comment on this political stance. Their main goal is to ensure the election process remains peaceful.

