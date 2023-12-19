BNP’s participation would make election inclusive: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has said that he is now focusing on ensuring fair and credible elections despite the BNP's absence from the polls, though he believes it would have been good if they had participated.

“There is no discomfort or relief in me, while my responsibility is to conduct the election the way it should be done with the help of the Election Commission, the government, that is, the police and the administration,” he told reporters after a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori at his office on Monday.

He said Japan would send an observer team to monitor the 12th parliamentary election, and their embassy officials would also observe the vote.

Awal said that Japan is showing interest in Bangladesh’s election, so they plan to send observers. The commission expressed gratitude to Japan for this and updated them on the election preparations.

A total of 1,896 candidates, those running under political parties and as independents, are in the fray on the Jan 7 polls.