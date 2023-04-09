Bangladesh braces for a week of heatwave with no signs of rain

The summer is still five days away according to the Bengali calendar but a mild-to-moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka and most other regions of the country.

With no rain forecast, the odds of the mercury dropping are non-existent, the Met Office said.

The country’s highest temperature over the past 24 hours was recorded at 38.5 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga, while it rose as high as 37.4 degrees Celsius in Dhaka.