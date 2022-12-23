Hasina's life is under constant threat, says DMP chief

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina faces greater risks to her life than most of her foreign counterparts, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq.

In light of the high risk, a heavy security blanket has been put in place for the Awami League's 22nd National Council at Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan, he told reporters on Friday.

Hasina, chief of the Awami League, is scheduled to inaugurate the conference at 10:30 am on Saturday. Tens of thousands of ruling party leaders and activists from all over the country will attend the event.

“All necessary security measures have been implemented in view of the risks [to the prime minister's security]. The prime minister's life is always in danger. There have been many attempts on her life before. That's why we always treat her safety as a top priority."