Bangladeshi boy found in Malaysia says he fell asleep in container while playing: report

A Bangladeshi boy who was found inside a container at a wharf at Westports in Port Klang has said he was playing when he fell asleep inside the container, according to Malaysian media reports.

A worker found the boy, believed to be from Chattogram, in a weak state at the wharf on Tuesday, Free Malaysia Today reported, citing Klang Selatan district police chief Cha Hoong Fong.

The boy was sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang and reported to be in stable condition, he said in a statement on Friday.

Cha said an investigation found that the MV Integra had left Chattogram on Jan 12 and arrived at Westports on Tuesday.

He said the boy told authorities he was playing in a container with friends but found himself locked inside.