    11 RAB personnel removed from active duty after Naogaon woman’s death in custody

    A RAB investigation team visits Naogaon, where Sultana Jasmine was detained for questioning

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 March 2023, 01:23 PM
    Updated : 30 March 2023, 01:23 PM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has pulled 11 of its personnel, including a major from active duty and attached them to the headquarters over the death of a woman in custody in Naogaon.

    The RAB revealed the information on Thursday amid criticism of the elite force for the death of 45-year-old Sultana Jasmine, an office assistant at a local union land office in Naogaon Sadar Upazila.

    Law Minister Anisul Huq said the RAB personnel involved with the detention of Jasmine were removed from duty.

    Jasmine was accused in a case under the Digital Security Act, a law criticised by journalists, rights groups and free speech activists, but Anisul said he did not see any reason to blame the law for her death.

    “She died before the case was filed,” he said.

    RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin said the 11 RAB officers also included an assistant superintendent of police and a driver.

    An investigation committee formed by the RAB headquarters visited Naogaon. The investigators quizzed the RAB officials in connection to the incident.

    Joint Secretary Enamul Haque, who works at the Rajshahi divisional commissioner’s office, alleged Jasmine and another person duped unemployed people by promising them jobs by opening a fake social media ID with his name.

    He filed a case against them under the Digital Security Act at Rajpara Police Station in Rajshahi after Jasmine died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Mar 24.

    The RAB said officers picked up Jasmine for quizzing around 10 am on Mar 22. It claimed she fell ill immediately after her detention in the presence of Enamul.

    Jasmine’s family alleged she was tortured in custody, questioning the whereabouts of Jasmine for hours after she was picked up.

    Legal rights group Ain O Salish Kendra has demanded the formation of a commission to identify those responsible for her death, questioning the fraud allegation brought by the joint secretary.

    The High Court sought the post-mortem report on Jasmine and the names of the officers involved in her quizzing.

