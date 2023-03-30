11 RAB personnel removed from active duty after Naogaon woman’s death in custody

He filed a case against them under the Digital Security Act at Rajpara Police Station in Rajshahi after Jasmine died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Mar 24.

The RAB said officers picked up Jasmine for quizzing around 10 am on Mar 22. It claimed she fell ill immediately after her detention in the presence of Enamul.

Jasmine’s family alleged she was tortured in custody, questioning the whereabouts of Jasmine for hours after she was picked up.

Legal rights group Ain O Salish Kendra has demanded the formation of a commission to identify those responsible for her death, questioning the fraud allegation brought by the joint secretary.

The High Court sought the post-mortem report on Jasmine and the names of the officers involved in her quizzing.