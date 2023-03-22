Bangladesh cuts Hajj expenses, extends registration deadline for fifth time

The government has cut the cost of the Hajj package by Tk 11,725 and extended the registration deadline to Mar 27 in a bid to fulfil the quota for the annual pilgrimage to Makkah.

Government-managed Hajj trips will now cost Tk 671,290 per person, while travel agencies set the minimum price for this year’s private package at Tk 660,893.

The government set the cost of the package at Tk 683,018 on Feb 1. The Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh set the minimum price at Tk 672,618 the following day, excluding the cost of cattle sacrifice.