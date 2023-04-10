Police arrest Nafiz Alam, who was interviewed for a DW report, over old case

Police have arrested Nafiz Mohammad Alam, who had given an interview to German media outlet Deutsche Welle for a recently published news report, from the Bashundhara Residential Area.
He was arrested on Sunday night by Bhatara police.
A warrant had been issued for his arrest in a case filed a few years ago, said Md Abdul Ahad, deputy commissioner of the Gulshan Division.
“He was arrested in connection with the warrant and preparations are being made to present him to a court,” he said.
Nafiz and a friend had been arrested in a November 2021 raid by the RAB. RAB reported that he had been in possession of narcotics at the time.
Nafiz was then accused in three cases, one under the narcotics control law, a second under the pornography control law, and a third under the telecommunications control law.
Nafiz was featured in a recent article by Deutsche Welle, where he alleged that he was detained, taken to the RAB-1 offices, and ‘tortured’.
Police say that several bottles of alcohol were found in Nafiz’s home during the arrest. SI Riad Ahmed filed a case under the narcotics control law at Bhatara Police Station on Sunday night.
Police say they have seized “26 bottles of alcohol and 32 cola cans”, which are priced at Tk 16,000.
Nafiz’s Lenovo laptop, iPhone 13 Pro mobile, and Hero Hunk motorcycle have also been seized.
The police conducted the raid at the house Nafiz rented at 7:30 pm on Sunday, the case documents say.