Police arrest Nafiz Alam, who was interviewed for a DW report, over old case

Police have arrested Nafiz Mohammad Alam, who had given an interview to German media outlet Deutsche Welle for a recently published news report, from the Bashundhara Residential Area.

He was arrested on Sunday night by Bhatara police.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest in a case filed a few years ago, said Md Abdul Ahad, deputy commissioner of the Gulshan Division.

“He was arrested in connection with the warrant and preparations are being made to present him to a court,” he said.

Nafiz and a friend had been arrested in a November 2021 raid by the RAB. RAB reported that he had been in possession of narcotics at the time.