    বাংলা

    Jamuna Express train derails in Tejgaon, blocking incoming rail service to Dhaka

    The train derailed around 8am and efforts are underway to clear the line, railway officials say

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 April 2024, 04:38 AM
    Updated : 17 April 2024, 04:38 AM

    A Jamuna Express train has derailed in Dhaka’s Tejgaon, blocking all incoming rail service to the capital.

    “The train derailed a little after 8am,” said Inspector Ferdous Ahmed Biswas of the Kamalapur Railway Police Station. “Efforts are underway and are nearing their end. Train service will be back to normal soon.”

    The Jamuna Express train was headed from Jamalpur to Dhaka when the accident occurred.

    Kamalapur Station Manager Mohammad Masud Sarwar was called for comment on the matter, but did not pick up the phone.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chaos at Kamalapur Rail Station on last day of Eid trips
    Chaos at Kamalapur on last day of Eid trips
    Rail service was running smoothly until Monday afternoon when the number of passengers jumped
    Metro rail schedule extended by an hour ahead of Eid
    Metro rail schedule extended by an hour
    The last trains will depart from Uttara at 9pm and from Motijheel at 9:40pm from Wednesday
    Dhaka-North Bengal rail links restored after derailment halts service for 5 hours
    Dhaka-North Bengal rail links restored after 5 hours
    A derailed carriage of a Dhaka-bound Panchagarh Express train was recovered and put back onto the tracks, allowing operations to resume
    Panchagarh Express derails to throw Dhaka-North Bengal rail service off the track
    Train derails to delink Dhaka from North
    Four trains are currently stranded at both ends of the Bangabandhu Bridge

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor