Jamuna Express train derails in Tejgaon, blocking incoming rail service to Dhaka

A Jamuna Express train has derailed in Dhaka’s Tejgaon, blocking all incoming rail service to the capital.

“The train derailed a little after 8am,” said Inspector Ferdous Ahmed Biswas of the Kamalapur Railway Police Station. “Efforts are underway and are nearing their end. Train service will be back to normal soon.”

The Jamuna Express train was headed from Jamalpur to Dhaka when the accident occurred.

Kamalapur Station Manager Mohammad Masud Sarwar was called for comment on the matter, but did not pick up the phone.