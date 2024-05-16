Salim Prodhan will not contest Upazila polls, court fines him for wasting their time

The returning officer rejected the candidacy of the alleged casino kingpin due to his conviction in a criminal case

A decision from the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division has barred Salim Prodhan, known for his involvement in the casino scandal, from contesting the Upazila Parishad elections in Narayanganj’s Rupganj.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000 for wasting their time.

An eight-member bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan made the decision on Thursday.

Advocate AKM Nurul Amin represented Salim at the hearing, while Advocates Mohammad Shamim Aziz and Ashfaqur Rahman stood for the Election Commission at the hearing.

Advocates Khurshid Alam Khan and Mahin M Rahman also represented another candidate at the hearing.

Afterwards EC lawyer Aziz told the media, “Salim Prodhan will not be allowed to take part in the Rupganj Upazila Parishad elections. The court also fined him Tk 10,000 for misusing their time.”

Salim, who received four years in prison in a case over accumulating wealth illegally and money laundering, submitted nomination papers for the chairman post in the Upazila.

On Apr 23, the returning officer for the election rejected his candidacy due to his conviction in a criminal case.

Salim then appealed the decision with the deputy commissioner. On Apr 28, the deputy commissioner also rejected his candidacy.

On Apr 30, Salim moved the High Court demanding his candidacy be restored and a symbol be allocated to him. The High Court heard the petition, declared his candidacy legal and ordered him to be given an election symbol.

Salim’s opponent Habibur Rahman and the Election Commission challenged that ruling separately. On May 2, the Appellate Division’s chamber justice stayed the High Court decision and sent it to the Appellate Bench for its decision.

“When their lawyer decided not to proceed with their petition, the Appellate Division expressed its annoyance,” said Mahin M Rahman, who represented Habibur at the hearing. “The court agreed and then fined them Tk 10,000 for wasting their time.”