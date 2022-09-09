Hamid, Hasina extend condolences to Britain on Queen Elizabeth's death

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have offered their condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for the last 70 years.

In a message to King Charles III, Hamid noted that the queen will always be remembered and revered for her seven decades of service, duty and dedication to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Hasina eulogised Queen Elizabeth as "an epitome of grace, dignity, wisdom, and service".

"I, on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, and on my behalf, convey to you the most profound shock and grief, and through you, our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the people of the United Kingdom at the sudden passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," she said in a letter to her British counterpart Liz Truss.

"Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved Royal Family members and the mourning people of the United Kingdom as we pray for the eternal peace and salvation of Her Majesty’s departed soul."

Queen Elizabeth died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday, aged 96.

Hasina highlighted the significance of the queen's loss to the 2.5 billion people of the Commonwealth, for whom she was a 'pillar of strength'.

"As the most legendary and longest-reigning monarch in the world’s contemporary history, Her Majesty set the highest standards of duty, service, and sacrifice and left an unmatchable legacy of dedication to her countless people around the world," Hasina wrote.