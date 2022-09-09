Hamid, Hasina extend condolences to Britain on Queen Elizabeth's death

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have offered their condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for the last 70 years.
In a message to King Charles III, Hamid noted that the queen will always be remembered and revered for her seven decades of service, duty and dedication to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.
Hasina eulogised Queen Elizabeth as "an epitome of grace, dignity, wisdom, and service".
"I, on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, and on my behalf, convey to you the most profound shock and grief, and through you, our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the people of the United Kingdom at the sudden passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," she said in a letter to her British counterpart Liz Truss.
"Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved Royal Family members and the mourning people of the United Kingdom as we pray for the eternal peace and salvation of Her Majesty’s departed soul."
Queen Elizabeth died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday, aged 96.
Hasina highlighted the significance of the queen's loss to the 2.5 billion people of the Commonwealth, for whom she was a 'pillar of strength'.
"As the most legendary and longest-reigning monarch in the world’s contemporary history, Her Majesty set the highest standards of duty, service, and sacrifice and left an unmatchable legacy of dedication to her countless people around the world," Hasina wrote.
The prime minister reiterated that the queen would remain "a tremendous source of inspiration, courage, and strength for our nationals, who will be recalled with great reverence for her two historic royal visits to the home of the Bengali people".
"The memoirs between Her Majesty and our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the UK and the two Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings in Ottawa and Kingston will remain everlasting. I greatly admire our last personal interactions at the 2018 CHOGM in London."
"Her Majesty’s most passionate message of felicitation extended to the people of Bangladesh on the Golden Jubilee of our independence - ‘We share ties of friendship and affection, which remain the foundation of our partnership and are as important today as 50 years ago’ - shall be carried forward heart to heart over and over again while nourishing the relations between the two Commonwealth nations.
For Bangladesh, Queen Elizabeth's death marks the loss of "a most trusted friend" and "a true guardian", according to Hasina.
Following Elizabeth's death, her son Charles automatically became king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
The queen had been suffering from "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements, according to Buckingham Palace.
Elizabeth was just 25 when she ascended to the throne following the death of her father, King George VI, on Feb 6, 1952.
Her last public duty came on Tuesday when she appointed Liz Truss prime minister - the 15th of her reign.
The queen visited Bangladesh, which was once under British rule, on two occassions during her reign.
She first visited Dhaka, then provincial capital of East Pakistan, in February 1961.
Her second visit came over a decade after the country's independence in November 1983. During the four-day trip, the queen travelled to the village of Bairagir Chala in Gazipur's Sreepur by train from Dhaka and held court there.
She also visited the National Memorial in Savar and the office of Save the Children in Dhaka.
The Bangladesh government also issued a few commemorative postage stamps in 1977 to mark the silver jubilee of her accession to the British throne.
