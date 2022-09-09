Elizabeth, the queen who moved with a changing world

LESS FORMALITY

In the last 20 years, backed by a far more professional and sophisticated media operation, there was still pomp and pageantry, but less formality around the queen and her family.

Millions turned out for celebrations to mark her 50th, 60th and 70th years on the throne, while her starring role in a spoof James Bond film became the highlight of the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games.

In the short sequence she greeted Bond actor Daniel Craig at Buckingham Palace, uttering just four words before visual effects showed her apparently joining him on a helicopter and parachuting into the stadium.

A decade later at the start of a Platinum Jubilee pop concert, she again won huge plaudits for a pre-recorded comic sketch with Paddington Bear, in which she told the famous fictional character that she always kept his favourite snack - a marmalade sandwich - in her ever-present handbag.

The queen was said by her aides to crack jokes with world leaders, enjoy an easy familiarity with long-serving Commonwealth heads of government, and relish a wager on race horses. Racing was an enduring passion.

She was also accompanied for most of her reign by her corgi dogs, which earned a reputation for snapping at the heels of royal retainers and were descended from the dog called Susan she received as an 18th birthday gift from her parents.

"What we actually know about the queen is remarkably little," said Matthew Dennison, a biographer of Elizabeth.

"We know that she enjoys racing. We know that she likes corgis. We know that she prefers blankets and sheets to duvets. But beyond that, we know almost nothing about her."

During World War Two she learned to be a driver and a mechanic while serving in the women's Auxiliary Territorial Service.

Her love of the outdoors and of animals was well documented and commentators said she came across as more at home in tweeds than tiaras.

"I do rather begrudge some of the hours that I have to do instead of being outdoors," she once said.

Prince William's wife Kate said that behind closed doors, the queen eschewed royal pomp.

"You would expect a lot of grandeur and a lot of fuss... but actually what really resonates with me is her love for simple things, the lack of fuss and I think that's a special quality to have," Kate told a TV documentary to mark Elizabeth's 90th birthday.

CORONATION

Elizabeth became queen in 1952 and was crowned on June 2, 1953 in a televised ceremony in Westminster Abbey, becoming the first queen in her own right since Queen Victoria and the 40th monarch in a royal line that traces its origin back to William the Conqueror in 1066.

"Horrible," she said of the carriage ride which took her from Buckingham Palace to the Abbey. "It's only sprung on leather, not very comfortable."

In September 2015, she overtook Victoria to become the country's longest ever reigning monarch, an achievement to which she said she had never aspired, and the following year there were more celebrations for her 90th birthday.

She ascended the throne at the same age as Elizabeth I, but while the first Elizabeth saw her country attain the status of an important trading nation in the 16th century, her namesake presided over a Britain slipping from its position as a world leader in industry and technology.

As Britain's place shifted, so the queen came to stand for unity, and the pomp around her family - with gilded carriages and spectacular royal weddings - a source of national pride for many.

Prince William's marriage in 2011 to commoner Kate Middleton, which saw more than a million people throng London's streets and drew an estimated two billion global viewers, was testament to that.

Opinion polls showed the country still largely believed in the hereditary monarch as head of state.

However, with her death, the monarchy's future is set to face scrutiny like never before.

Some commentators say the British public, which had a strong attachment to the long-serving queen, may not feel the same toward Charles and polls suggest he is far less popular.

The decision of Prince Harry, William's younger brother, and his American wife Meghan, a former actress, to give up their royal roles has also robbed the institution of two of its most popular global figures, while their accusations of racism against the institution linger.

The U.S. sex abuse civil lawsuit against second son Prince Andrew, which he paid to settle, has also inflicted damage on the family's reputation.