Bangladesh declares three days of mourning for Queen Elizabeth

The Bangladesh government has announced three days of state mourning in honour of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II after her death on Thursday.
The period of mourning will start on Friday, according to ABM Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker, assistant press secretary to the prime minister.
Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead, died peacefully at her home in Scotland, aged 96.
Following her death, her son Charles automatically became king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
The queen had been suffering from "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements, according to Buckingham Palace.
Her last public duty came on Tuesday, when she appointed Liz Truss prime minister - the 15th of her reign.