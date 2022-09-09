    বাংলা

    Bangladesh declares three days of mourning for Queen Elizabeth

    Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead died at her home in Scotland at the age of 96

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 9 Sept 2022, 04:39 AM
    Updated : 9 Sept 2022, 04:39 AM

    The Bangladesh government has announced three days of state mourning in honour of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II after her death on Thursday.

    The period of mourning will start on Friday, according to ABM Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker, assistant press secretary to the prime minister.

    Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead, died peacefully at her home in Scotland, aged 96.

    Following her death, her son Charles automatically became king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

    The queen had been suffering from "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements, according to Buckingham Palace.

    Her last public duty came on Tuesday, when she appointed Liz Truss prime minister - the 15th of her reign.

    RELATED STORIES
    Missing youths with suspected militant links travelled to Chandpur from Cumilla
    Missing youths travelled to Chandpur from Comilla
    The youths had an encounter with police who believe they are tied to Islamists
    College teacher Muna was burned to death. Now her husband has been arrested for murder
    Man accused of burning wife to death arrested
    Tahmina Akhtar Muna allegedly accused her husband of pouring kerosene on her and setting her on fire while on her deathbed
    Lightning strikes kill 7 farmers, 2 children in Sirajganj’s Ullapara
    Lightning strikes kill 9 in Ullapara
    All of them were working on or close to a crop field and six others are hospitalised
    Illegal hundi business has deprived Bangladesh of billions of dollars: CID
    Hundi deprived Bangladesh of billions of dollars: CID
    The police unit made the claim after it arrested a gang involved in the illegal hundi business

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher