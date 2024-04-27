Mother and two children die of electrocution in Barishal

A mother and her two children have died after they were electrocuted by a torn rural power transmission line in Barishal’s Bakerganj.

The incident occurred in Dhalmara village in the Upazila’s Niamati Union around 11:45am on Saturday, said Bakerganj Police Station OC Afzal Hossain and Mohammad Saifur Rahman, the Upazila executive officer.

The dead were identified as Sonia Begum, 28, her nine-year-old son Salman, and her 12-year-old daughter Rejbina.

Mumtaz Begum, the wife of UP Ward-4 Member Mostafa Kamal Howladar, said the power line running over the garden of a nearby home tore and fell into a ditch next to the road.

“Sonia Begum’s children were playing with some limes. A lime fell into the water and Salman went into the water after it and was electrocuted. Hearing Rejbina’s screams, her mother rushed to save her son and was electrocuted as well. When she touched her mother, she was electrocuted too.”