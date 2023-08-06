    বাংলা

    Hasina meets grassroots leaders ahead of general election

    Nearly 3,000 grassroots leaders and representatives attended the special meeting at Ganabhaban on Sunday

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 August 2023, 07:26 AM
    Updated : 6 August 2023, 07:26 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sat down with nearly 3,000 grassroots leaders and representatives in a special extended meeting ahead of the 12th national election.

    The meeting began on Sunday morning at Ganabhaban, the prime minister's official residence.

    Several dignitaries, including leaders and secretaries of various political parties, attended the meeting.

    Obaidul Quader, general secretary of Awami League, gave the opening speech.

    "Once again, the spirit of our Liberation War is being threatened. Amidst global turmoil, Sheikh Hasina has emerged as a beacon of hope. Bangladesh now is doing much better than some other countries.”

    However, there are some sorrows, said Quader. “The cost of living is rising. We are enduring hardship. Commodity prices are rising because of the actions of larger countries.”

    Leaders and activists from districts and Upazilas are scheduled to give speeches at the meeting. Hasina, also president of the ruling Awami League, will deliver a speech at the end.

