    BAF training aircraft crash-lands after technical failure in Bogura

    The pilots were safe and sound after an “emergency landing”, ISPR says

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Nov 2022, 12:51 PM
    Updated : 29 Nov 2022, 12:51 PM

    A training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force has crash-landed after it malfunctioned in the airport area in Bogura’s Erulia, but the pilots are safe.

    The jet, a PT-6 two-seater, took off around 10:30 am from the BAF Flying Instructors' School adjacent to the airport and immediately resorted to “emergency landing” due to a mechanical failure, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Tuesday.

    Aviation Group Captain Mahbub and Squadron Leader Halimur, the pilots of the jet, were "safe and sound". The training aircraft can be repaired by the BAF.

