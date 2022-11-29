BAF training aircraft crash-lands after technical failure in Bogura

A training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force has crash-landed after it malfunctioned in the airport area in Bogura’s Erulia, but the pilots are safe.

The jet, a PT-6 two-seater, took off around 10:30 am from the BAF Flying Instructors' School adjacent to the airport and immediately resorted to “emergency landing” due to a mechanical failure, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Tuesday.

Aviation Group Captain Mahbub and Squadron Leader Halimur, the pilots of the jet, were "safe and sound". The training aircraft can be repaired by the BAF.