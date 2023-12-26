    বাংলা

    Army will be in action for 8 days during election

    It will take five days for the troops to travel and take position in the constituencies

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Dec 2023, 02:37 PM
    Updated : 26 Dec 2023, 02:37 PM

    Army personnel will perform security duties for eight days from Jan 3 to help the civil administration before, during, and after the general election set for Jan 7.

    The armed forces personnel will be deployed in each district, Upazila, and metropolitan area in coordination with the returning officer.

    A coordination cell will commence operations in the Armed Forces Division starting from Dec 29, Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said on Tuesday.

    The 13 days of their deployment will include the time the troops depart the cantonments as it will take five days for the troops to travel and take position in the constituencies.

    The troops will perform the duties until Jan 10.

    RELATED STORIES
    RAB arrests two in Dhaka for opening fire on AL procession in Tangail
    RAB arrests 2 in Dhaka for opening fire on Tangail AL march
    The key suspect and his accomplice were arrested following raids in Uttara and Kafrul
    England v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Sophia Gardens - June 14, 2017 England's Jos Buttler in action Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights
    Buttler committed to learning from errors
    England crashed out of the 50-over World Cup last month, before suffering Twenty20 and one-day international series defeats at the hands of West Indies
    Awaiting more info before taking firm action against incidents of violence: EC
    Awaiting more info before taking strict action: EC
    Any death is regrettable and a strict decision will be taken after a meeting on Sunday, an election commissioner said
    RAB deploys dog squad to secure railways
    RAB dog squad to secure railways
    The decision comes after several attacks and sabotage attempts on trains in recent weeks

    Opinion

    US faces tough choices amid Red Sea crisis
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India