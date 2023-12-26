Army will be in action for 8 days during election

Army personnel will perform security duties for eight days from Jan 3 to help the civil administration before, during, and after the general election set for Jan 7.

The armed forces personnel will be deployed in each district, Upazila, and metropolitan area in coordination with the returning officer.

A coordination cell will commence operations in the Armed Forces Division starting from Dec 29, Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said on Tuesday.

The 13 days of their deployment will include the time the troops depart the cantonments as it will take five days for the troops to travel and take position in the constituencies.

The troops will perform the duties until Jan 10.