Students from seven colleges block Nilkhet intersection over unmet demands

Students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University in the city have blocked the Nilkhet intersection, asking the authorities to stop harassment and relax rules for studies.

Traffic congestion built up from Azimpur to the Science Laboratory intersection as protesters blocked the intersection from 11:30 am to 2:15 pm on Tuesday.

Later, a 10-member team met Eden College Principal Prof Supriya Bhattacharya, the coordinator of the seven colleges. They halted their protest at 2:15 pm.

“All principals are expected to meet with the coordinator at 4 pm. If there’s no positive outcome from the meeting, we’ll go for a stringent protest,” said Shahriar Mahmud, a student of Dhaka College.