    Students from seven colleges block Nilkhet intersection over unmet demands

    Protests urge authorities to stop harassment and relax rules for studies

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 June 2023, 09:38 AM
    Updated : 20 June 2023, 09:38 AM

    Students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University in the city have blocked the Nilkhet intersection, asking the authorities to stop harassment and relax rules for studies.

    Traffic congestion built up from Azimpur to the Science Laboratory intersection as protesters blocked the intersection from 11:30 am to 2:15 pm on Tuesday.

    Later, a 10-member team met Eden College Principal Prof Supriya Bhattacharya, the coordinator of the seven colleges. They halted their protest at 2:15 pm.

    “All principals are expected to meet with the coordinator at 4 pm. If there’s no positive outcome from the meeting, we’ll go for a stringent protest,” said Shahriar Mahmud, a student of Dhaka College.

    Principal Supriya Bhattacharya said they already met with the students on Jun 14 and took some measures to address at least five issues. “We need to talk to them further about the other two issues.”

    “All principals will have a meeting today with the chief coordinator and the pro-vice chancellor of Dhaka University, ASM Maksud Kamal, to discuss the issue. I don’t understand why the students are staging protests when they know that we have a meeting today.”

    Earlier on Jun 4, students of Eden College had staged protests at the college over seven demands.

    Some of their demands are:

    • Stop the harassment of the students from the seven colleges at the Registrar's Building.

    • Those students who got to know that they were not promoted only after attending classes, in-course exams and other tests should be given a chance for test retakes.

    • Publish exam results within three months.

    • Take necessary actions to ensure enough teachers and classrooms for students.

    • CGPA criteria must be relaxed.

