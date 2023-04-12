Letter threatening attack on Mangal Shobhajatra reported

A letter threatening an attack on the Mangal Shobhajatra procession during the Bengali New Year celebrations has been found on the Faculty of Fine Arts premises at Dhaka University.

Abtahi Rahman, a member of the procession’s organising committee, filed a general diary with Shahbagh police.

Md Al Amin, the sub-inspector of Shahbagh police tasked with looking into the matter, said a member of the organising committee found the letter on Tuesday night according to the GD.