SC orders lawyers to comply with ban on gatherings, rallies on court premises

The apex court has ordered lawyers to adhere to the High Court's directives barring activities that disrupt proceedings, such as processions and gatherings, on court premises across the country.

A four-member panel of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique gave the order on Wednesday during a hearing on a contempt of court petition against seven pro-BNP lawyers. The court fixed Oct 19 for the next hearing.

"All are required to strictly follow the High Court's order," said Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, referring to a 2005 verdict prohibiting the use of microphones on court premises and barring processions and gatherings.

"Violating this order will be deemed to be contempt of court. The respondents to the contempt proceedings should refrain from all court activities until the matter is settled."