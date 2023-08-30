    বাংলা

    SC orders lawyers to comply with ban on gatherings, rallies on court premises

    Those who violate the High Court's order barring disruptive activities will be held in contempt

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 August 2023, 10:10 AM
    Updated : 30 August 2023, 10:10 AM

    The apex court has ordered lawyers to adhere to the High Court's directives barring activities that disrupt proceedings, such as processions and gatherings, on court premises across the country.

    A four-member panel of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique gave the order on Wednesday during a hearing on a contempt of court petition against seven pro-BNP lawyers. The court fixed Oct 19 for the next hearing.

    "All are required to strictly follow the High Court's order," said Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, referring to a 2005 verdict prohibiting the use of microphones on court premises and barring processions and gatherings.

    "Violating this order will be deemed to be contempt of court. The respondents to the contempt proceedings should refrain from all court activities until the matter is settled."

    On Tuesday, Supreme Court lawyer Nazmul Huda filed the contempt petition against the seven BNP-allied lawyers.

    Advocate Nahid Sultana Juthi represented the petitioner in court, with AG Amin Uddin also in attendance.

    "The Appellate Division has said that the directives issued by the High Court under Justice MA Matin should be followed. As per the ruling, any activity, including rallies and gatherings, that disrupts court operations won't be tolerated on court premises," said Nahid.

    "Anyone who violates the directives won't be permitted to practise law in any of Bangladesh's courts."

    Pro-BNP lawyers have been organising events to press for the removal of two judges, accusing them of violating their oath by delivering 'partisan' speeches at an event marking the National Day of Mourning on Aug 15.

    RELATED STORIES
    HC judges leave court amid uproar over removal of Tarique Rahman’s online comments
    HC judges leave court amid uproar from BNP-allied lawyers
    BNP-allied lawyers started a commotion after the court ordered recent online statements from BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to be removed
    Islamic University expels 5 students over torture allegations
    Islamic University expels 5 students over torture allegations
    Chhatra League expelled the leaders from the organisation following a separate investigation
    Not a mistake but a crime, HC tells Cox’s Bazar judge after bail order tampering
    Not a mistake but a crime: HC tells Cox’s Bazar judge
    High Court summoned Cox’s Bazar Judge Mohammad Ismail for granting bail to 9 suspects in a day who were denied bail hours earlier by another court
    Top court allows graft probe against Bangladesh Football Federation to continue
    Top court allows BFF graft probe to continue
    The football federation's chief Kazi Salahuddin and other top officials face allegations of corruption

    Opinion

    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain