SC orders lawyers to comply with ban on gatherings, rallies on court premises

The apex court has ordered lawyers to adhere to the High Court's directives barring activities that disrupt proceedings, such as processions and gatherings, on court premises across the country.
A four-member panel of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique gave the order on Wednesday during a hearing on a contempt of court petition against seven pro-BNP lawyers. The court fixed Oct 19 for the next hearing.
"All are required to strictly follow the High Court's order," said Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, referring to a 2005 verdict prohibiting the use of microphones on court premises and barring processions and gatherings.
"Violating this order will be deemed to be contempt of court. The respondents to the contempt proceedings should refrain from all court activities until the matter is settled."
On Tuesday, Supreme Court lawyer Nazmul Huda filed the contempt petition against the seven BNP-allied lawyers.
Advocate Nahid Sultana Juthi represented the petitioner in court, with AG Amin Uddin also in attendance.
"The Appellate Division has said that the directives issued by the High Court under Justice MA Matin should be followed. As per the ruling, any activity, including rallies and gatherings, that disrupts court operations won't be tolerated on court premises," said Nahid.
"Anyone who violates the directives won't be permitted to practise law in any of Bangladesh's courts."
Pro-BNP lawyers have been organising events to press for the removal of two judges, accusing them of violating their oath by delivering 'partisan' speeches at an event marking the National Day of Mourning on Aug 15.