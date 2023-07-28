In meeting with Blair, Hasina seeks UK cooperation on railway development in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked for British assistance in mordernising Bangladesh's railway network.

She sought the assistance when speaking to Tony Blair, former British prime minister and executive chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Thursday, according to her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.

During the meeting, Blair lauded Bangladesh's socio-economic and infrastructure progress under the ‘wise’ leadership of Hasina, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.