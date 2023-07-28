    বাংলা

    In meeting with Blair, Hasina seeks UK cooperation on railway development in Bangladesh

    The former British premier praises Bangladesh's socio-economic and infrastructure progress under Hasina's 'wise' leadership

    News Desk
    Published : 27 July 2023, 07:14 PM
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked for British assistance in mordernising Bangladesh's railway network.

    She sought the assistance when speaking to Tony Blair, former British prime minister and executive chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Thursday, according to her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.

    During the meeting, Blair lauded Bangladesh's socio-economic and infrastructure progress under the ‘wise’ leadership of Hasina, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.

    He also expressed optimism about the country's development to continue in the days ahead, BSS said in the report.

    Hasina said her government had set the target of elevating Bangladesh into a developed country by 2041, it said.

    "We are focusing on developing ICT," the BSS quoted Hasina as saying.

