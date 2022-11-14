    বাংলা

    Mirza Noor Kausar, a doctor in Kishoreganj, is a top militant leader, say police

    The anti-terrorism unit of police says it has also identified several other doctors who are actively involved in militancy

    Kishoreganj Correspondentand Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Nov 2022, 11:35 AM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2022, 11:35 AM

    The anti-terrorism unit of police has arrested Mirza Noor Kausar, a doctor at Kishoreganj's President Abdul Hamid Medical College Hospital, over his alleged involvement in militancy.

    "He [Kausar] is a high-ranking leader of the banned militant organisation Ansar al-Islam. He has several militants working under him," Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit, said on Monday.

    The CTTC has also identified several other doctors who are actively involved in militancy, according to him.

    Kausar, 28, is a lecturer of pharmacology at President Abdul Hamid Medical College Hospital. He was also involved in the running of Medics Coaching Centre in Kishoreganj town's Kharampatti area, where his family resides.

    On Saturday, his family and colleagues filed a complaint with Kishoreganj Model Police Station, alleging that Kausar had been abducted from the coaching centre by a group of men.

    Kausar's wife is a medical intern at President Abdul Hamid Medical College Hospital and the couple have a daughter.

    Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Kausar's father, Abdul Hakim, said: "I don't know why my son has been kidnapped. He isn't affiliated with any political party. As far as I know, he has no enemies.”

    Mahbub Alam, manager of Medics Coaching Centre, said he saw Kausar leave with a few 'unknown' people on Saturday evening.

    "They took him into a black microbus and sped away. Since then, there has been no news of Kausar.”

    At the time, Kishoreganj's Superintendent of Police Md Russell Sheikh said law enforcers were reviewing footage from the CCTV cameras at the coaching centre to identify the people who took Noor away.

    Later, the principal of Abdul Hamid Medical College, Prof ANM Naushad Khan, told reporters that he had been informed by police that Kausar had been detained on charges of engaging in militant activities.

