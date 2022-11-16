    বাংলা

    Former sub-inspector arrested in Barishal over attempted blackmail

    He intended to force money out of a woman threatening to spread objectionable photos

    Barishal Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Nov 2022, 10:02 AM
    Updated : 16 Nov 2022, 10:02 AM

    A former sub-inspector of Barishal police has been arrested under the Digital Security Act after he threatened to spread some objectionable pictures of a woman in an attempt to blackmail her.

    Police arrested Mehedi Hasan, who was suspended by Kotwali police following complaints of extorting some tourists in Barishal in September, in a case filed by a woman on Tuesday, SI Arafat Hasan said.

    Arafat said Mehedi intended to coerce money out of the woman using the threat of circulating the photos.

