    Fire breaks out at Demra yarn factory

    Two firefighting units doused the fire in half an hour, an official says

    A fire has ravaged a yarn factory in Dhaka’s Demra.

    Two firefighting units were dispatched to the scene after the incident was reported around 7:15 am on Thursday, according to the Fire Service. They subsequently took control of the situation in half an hour.

    The factory is housed in a tin-roofed building in Konapara’s Dharmik Para, said Shahjahan Shikder, a Fire Service spokesman.

    No casualties were reported in the incident.

    Authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.

