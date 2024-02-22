Fire breaks out at Demra yarn factory

The incident occurred on a section of the railway between Karwan Bazar and Moghbazar, but no one was injured
A fire has ravaged a yarn factory in Dhaka’s Demra.
Two firefighting units were dispatched to the scene after the incident was reported around 7:15 am on Thursday, according to the Fire Service. They subsequently took control of the situation in half an hour.
The factory is housed in a tin-roofed building in Konapara’s Dharmik Para, said Shahjahan Shikder, a Fire Service spokesman.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
Authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.