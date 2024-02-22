Fire breaks out at Demra yarn factory

A fire has ravaged a yarn factory in Dhaka’s Demra.

Two firefighting units were dispatched to the scene after the incident was reported around 7:15 am on Thursday, according to the Fire Service. They subsequently took control of the situation in half an hour.

The factory is housed in a tin-roofed building in Konapara’s Dharmik Para, said Shahjahan Shikder, a Fire Service spokesman.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.