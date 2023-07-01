    বাংলা

    Hasina vows to continue working for development

    The prime minister visits her ancestral home in Gopalganj

    Gopalganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 July 2023, 01:50 PM
    Updated : 1 July 2023, 01:50 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has vowed to continue working for Bangladesh’s development.

    “I will surely work to change the fate of the country’s people – this is my challenge to those who don’t want the country’s development,” she said at a meeting with Awami League leaders, public representatives and citizens in Gopalganj’s Kotalipara on Saturday.

    “Some people turn a blind eye to the country’s development,” she said, urging the people to vote for the Awami League in the next general election.

    Accompanied by her son and ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Hasina arrived in Gopalganj on Saturday morning on a two-day visit.

    She inaugurated the newly built Awami League office at Kotalipara and planted two saplings there. Joy also planted a sapling.

    After lunch, she left Kotalipara for her birthplace Tungipara, where she paid respect to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his grave. She also prayed for the martyrs of the Liberation War there.

    She is scheduled to return to Dhaka after a meeting with party leaders and citizens at Tungipara on Sunday.

