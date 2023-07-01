Hasina vows to continue working for development

Accompanied by her son and ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Hasina arrived in Gopalganj on Saturday morning on a two-day visit.

She inaugurated the newly built Awami League office at Kotalipara and planted two saplings there. Joy also planted a sapling.

After lunch, she left Kotalipara for her birthplace Tungipara, where she paid respect to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his grave. She also prayed for the martyrs of the Liberation War there.

She is scheduled to return to Dhaka after a meeting with party leaders and citizens at Tungipara on Sunday.